A computerized training task reduces negativity bias in social information processing among lonely people

By Beth Ellwood
PsyPost
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFindings published in Computers in Human Behavior suggest that a computerized training task can alter the way lonely people interpret ambiguous social information, reducing their negativity bias. The training task used trial-by-trial feedback to encourage a socially favorable interpretation of neutral and fearful facial expressions. Socialization is an integral part...

www.psypost.org
#Socialization#Negativity Bias#Lonely People#Information Processing#The Ucla Loneliness Scale
