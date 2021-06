A woman died in a gas explosion when a fire broke out at her house in Camilla, Ga. on Monday night. Firefighters arrived at the home on Sassafras Tea Road to find serious structural damage. The explosion demolished the house’s 30-year-old wood frame, destroyed most of the roof, and blew the windows out into the yard. Belinda Ann Yaremko (60) was inside the house and sadly died at the scene. The Georgia Commissioner of Insurance and Safety Fire’s office says the explosion was caused by liquified petroleum gas. This is the 73rd fire death reported in Georgia this year.