Tonight, our rain chances will decrease, and it will be warm and humid. Lows will fall into the 70s once again. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. When it’s not raining, it will be hot and humid...hello, summer! Scattered showers and thunderstorms will stick around for the next week or so. In the tropics, Tropical Storm Danny is just off the South Carolina and Georgia coast. It poses no threat to the Gulf Coast. There is also an area in the Atlantic Basin. That wave has a medium chance of development over the next five days.