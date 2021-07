Ball Ground could be home to a micro-distillery, as officials recently gave the green light to allow such businesses in the city. The Ball Ground City Council unanimously passed changes to local alcohol laws Thursday that, among other things, allow micro-distilleries to set up shop in the city. According to the American Craft Spirits Association, a micro-distillery, also sometimes referred to as a craft distillery, is a distillery that produces less than 750,000 gallons of distilled spirits per year and is independently owned and operated.