The Ashland Farmers Market (AFM) has a new food vendor for its 2021 season: Sethji’s Indian and Vegetarian Meals-To-Go, owned and operated by Divya Raghavan Molloy. Sethji’s Indian and Vegetarian Meals-To-Go offers complete vegetarian south Indian meals. The meals are based on a traditional Indian way of eating called a “Thali.” Unlike typical American meals that have a main protein, a starch, and vegetables, Thali is a meal consisting of many different dishes on one plate. The meals are based on Molloy’s traditional family recipes that have been passed down through generations. The meals take into account the Ayurveda principles of “whole-body” healing, and the flavors are a delicious balance of sweet, sour, heat, and salt.