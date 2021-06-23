Cancel
Poteau, OK

OBN Task Force shuts off large methamphetamine trafficking pipeline in LeFlore County

Poteau Daily News & Sun
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotic’s (OBN) Task Force in Poteau has shut down a significant methamphetamine trafficking organization as part of an ongoing investigation. OBN Spokesman Mark Woodward says the Task Force, comprised of agents and officers from OBN, Poteau Police Department and the LeFlore County Sheriff’s Department, has removed more than 30 kilos of meth since the investigation began.

