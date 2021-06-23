North Texas to hold first virtual coaches' caravan as time of change looms in college athletics

Buy Now North Texas athletic director Wren Baker and several key coaches will participate in the school’s annual coaches’ caravan on Thursday. The first of two events this summer will take place virtually. Jeff Woo/DRC file photo

North Texas is set to begin one of its longtime traditions Thursday with its annual coaches’ caravan.

UNT coaches and officials will appear in a virtual event at 4 p.m. to talk about their teams, the upcoming year and where the school’s athletics department stands as a whole. UNT athletic director Wren Baker, football coach Seth Littrell, men’s basketball coach Grant McCasland and women’s basketball coach Jalie Mitchell are all scheduled to appear in the first of two summer UNT caravan events.

The school will host an in-person event on Saturday, Aug. 14.

Thursday’s event coincides with a changing time in college athletics. The NCAA and schools across the country are preparing for a whole new landscape in terms of athletes’ rights.

A host of states across the country have laws set to take affect that govern athletes’ rights to profit off their name, image and likeness. Gov. Greg Abbott signed Texas’ version of the law that will take effect July 1, allowing athletes to profit from NIL opportunities.

Baker said UNT has examined issues surrounding NIL and prepared for the changes it will bring to college athletics.

Several schools have signed contracts with NIL companies that will help athletes maximize their opportunities to profit. Texas and LSU both have agreements with Altius. UNT could soon follow and enter an agreement with an NIL firm.

The NCAA is working on national standards for NIL that would keep the playing field level for all schools. Congress has also looked at laws that could govern the issue.

Those standards are unlikely to be in place before Texas’ NIL law goes into effect.

NCAA president Mark Emmert told schools late last week that he will seek to establish interim rules regarding NIL.

The challenges UNT and schools across the country are dealing with became even more complex when the Supreme Court ruled unanimously against the NCAA in the Alston case earlier this week. The landmark antitrust case challenged the NCAA’s right to limit benefits for athletes related to their education.

Schools will now be able to offer benefits beyond scholarships that are tied to athletes’ education. Those benefits could include laptops and study-abroad programs.

The ruling included a stunning rebuke to the NCAA’s model of amateurism by Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

“Nowhere else in America can businesses get away with agreeing not to pay their workers a fair market rate on the theory that their product is defined by not paying their workers a fair market rate,” Kavanaugh wrote. “And under ordinary principles of antitrust law, it is not evident why college sports should be any different.

“The NCAA is not above the law.”

UNT officials have often used their summer caravan as a platform to discuss issues the school’s athletics program faces. Baker could address the challenges UNT and college athletics in general are tackling during the event that will also certainly offer the opportunity to look back at an eventful year for the program.

There were concerns leading up the 2020 football season that it could be canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The football season was played as scheduled and was an eventful one for UNT, which qualified for a bowl for the fourth time in five seasons under Littrell.

The Mean Green fell to Appalachian State in the Myrtle Beach Bowl.

UNT went on to post several other memorable moments, including a win over Purdue in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament. The school’s women’s golf team went on to win the Conference USA tournament and the Let Them Play Classic after the NCAA Baton Rouge regional was called off due to course conditions.

Both teams are expected to challenge for Conference USA titles in the 2021-22 school year.

UNT will turn its focus to those teams’ seasons and the upcoming school year in general during its virtual coaches’ caravan on Thursday.