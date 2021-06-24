Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bethlehem, PA

‘En la union esta la fuerza — In unity, there is strength’: Bethlehem vigil offers racial healing, unity

By Andrew Scott, The Morning Call
Posted by 
The Morning Call
The Morning Call
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FYMxL_0adYSKMk00
People gather in small groups to share in conversation about the racism they have experienced or tried to stop during a Healing Vigil held at the Rose Garden in Bethlehem on Wednesday evening. The event was hosted by NAACP of Allentown, Bethlehem, and Easton and the Latino Leadership Alliance of the Lehigh Valley. April Gamiz/The Morning Call

Racism is wrong, and even more painful when directed among racially oppressed groups toward each other.

That was the message behind a community healing vigil held Wednesday by the NAACP’s Allentown, Bethlehem and Easton branches and the Latino Leadership Alliance of the Lehigh Valley at the Bethlehem Rose Garden.

“En la union esta la fuerza,” Janine Carambot Santoro of the Latino Leadership Alliance told a crowd of about 50 Black, Latino and white Lehigh Valley residents. “This means, ‘In unity, there is strength.’ ”

Vigil organizers said the event was prompted by racial animosity that has existed for generations not just between whites and people of color, but between Latinos and Blacks.

Last year’s widely publicized murder of Black Minneapolis resident George Floyd by a white police officer, along with the nationwide unrest and calls for justice in its wake, highlighted that racial problems still persist in America.

And now is the time when minority groups, equally victimized by racial violence, must unite, rather than continue perpetuating that same hatred toward each other, according to Wednesday’s vigil participants.

“It’s time for Black and brown people to move forward and work together,” Bethlehem NAACP President Esther Lee said. “Systemic racism has divided us, and I’ll continue working for as long as I’m alive to see these divisions end.”

Allentown NAACP President Walter Felton echoed the sentiment, adding that pride in one’s own heritage shouldn’t mean looking down on others.

“Stop pretending racism is patriotism,” Felton said. “Skin color is not reasonable suspicion. Tolerating racism is racism. No one is free when others are oppressed. Pro-Black isn’t anti-white.”

NAACP youth speaker Jahnia Treadwell and Bethlehem City Council member Olga Negron encouraged those present to be a shining example of peace and unity in a divided world.

“Divided, we can do so little, but together we can do so much,” Treadwell said, referencing a famous Helen Keller quote.

As part of the event, Guillermo Lopez of the Latino Leadership Alliance requested participants gather in circles with others of different races and get to know each other. In these circles, some shared experiences of discrimination while others told of having limited contact and misinformation about people of other races.

“It was enlightening to hear people’s stories of painful situations that still stick with them and how we don’t realize the harmful impact of certain interactions on other people,” Marcel DiFiore of Easton said afterward.

Michael Laws of Bethlehem, vice chairperson of the Pennsylvania Democratic Black Caucus, agreed.

“This is a good exercise in exposing others to some of the things that we as Black people have been feeling for a long time,” Laws said. “It’s good that these stories are being shared and hopefully will lead to better relations between people of all races.”

Morning Call reporter Andrew Scott can be reached at 610-820-6508 or ascott@mcall.com .

The Morning Call

The Morning Call

Allentown, PA
1K+
Followers
956
Post
555K+
Views
ABOUT

The Morning Call is a daily newspaper based in Allentown, Pennsylvania, in the United States. The Morning Call serves a nine-county region of eastern Pennsylvania and western New Jersey and is the largest circulation newspaper of the Lehigh Valley, the third most populous region of Pennsylvania.

 https://www.mcall.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Unity Township, PA
City
Allentown, PA
Easton, PA
Society
Allentown, PA
Society
City
Easton, PA
Bethlehem, PA
Society
Local
Pennsylvania Society
City
Bethlehem, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Helen Keller
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#En La Union#Esta La Fuerza#Latinos#Bethlehem City Council#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
NAACP
Related
Bethlehem, PAPosted by
The Morning Call

Celtic Classic in Bethlehem: We have details on musical acts (and did we mention dogs?)

This year, the sky’s the limit for Celtic Classic. Celtic Aire, the Celtic and folk ensemble of the United States Air Force, will be among the acts to perform at this year’s festival when it returns to Bethlehem Sept. 24 to 26. This will be the 34th year for the annual festival, which was canceled last year due to statewide restrictions on gatherings due to the pandemic. It is billed as the ...
Emmaus, PAPosted by
The Morning Call

‘Weird and fun’: Shop selling vintage and unusual books coming soon to Emmaus triangle

A destination for vintage and unusual book buffs is coming soon to Lehigh County. Apport Used Books, carrying vintage and used books in a variety of genres, is expected to hold a soft opening July 10 at 12 S. Fourth St. in the Emmaus triangle, owner Ben Roylance said. The space previously housed Art BaYouMi Gallery. Roylance, of Allentown, has been selling books online through Apport’s ...
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
The Morning Call

Pennsylvania coronavirus update: Rate of ventilator use at 10-month high

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 162 additional coronavirus cases Tuesday. The seven-day moving average of newly reported cases was 175, down 80% over the last 30 days, and down 96% in the last 90 days. About a third of the state’s 67 counties had no cases to report Tuesday, from tiny Sullivan County, with about 6,000 residents, to Delaware County, with 567,000 residents. ...
Allentown, PAPosted by
The Morning Call

Elephant Snot, fire tankers and determination: How volunteers washed a year’s worth of graffiti off scenic Bake Oven Knob

Armed with more than 5,000 gallons of water and $7,000 of supplies, more than 50 volunteers worked for hours Saturday scrubbing paint and graffiti off one of the most scenic outlooks of the Lehigh Valley. Members of local hiking clubs, the Flametamers Wildland Fire Crew and random passersby got on their hands and knees to clean Bake Oven Knob with Elephant Snot, an environmentally friendly ...