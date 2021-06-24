‘En la union esta la fuerza — In unity, there is strength’: Bethlehem vigil offers racial healing, unity

People gather in small groups to share in conversation about the racism they have experienced or tried to stop during a Healing Vigil held at the Rose Garden in Bethlehem on Wednesday evening. The event was hosted by NAACP of Allentown, Bethlehem, and Easton and the Latino Leadership Alliance of the Lehigh Valley. April Gamiz/The Morning Call

Racism is wrong, and even more painful when directed among racially oppressed groups toward each other.

That was the message behind a community healing vigil held Wednesday by the NAACP’s Allentown, Bethlehem and Easton branches and the Latino Leadership Alliance of the Lehigh Valley at the Bethlehem Rose Garden.

“En la union esta la fuerza,” Janine Carambot Santoro of the Latino Leadership Alliance told a crowd of about 50 Black, Latino and white Lehigh Valley residents. “This means, ‘In unity, there is strength.’ ”

Vigil organizers said the event was prompted by racial animosity that has existed for generations not just between whites and people of color, but between Latinos and Blacks.

Last year’s widely publicized murder of Black Minneapolis resident George Floyd by a white police officer, along with the nationwide unrest and calls for justice in its wake, highlighted that racial problems still persist in America.

And now is the time when minority groups, equally victimized by racial violence, must unite, rather than continue perpetuating that same hatred toward each other, according to Wednesday’s vigil participants.

“It’s time for Black and brown people to move forward and work together,” Bethlehem NAACP President Esther Lee said. “Systemic racism has divided us, and I’ll continue working for as long as I’m alive to see these divisions end.”

Allentown NAACP President Walter Felton echoed the sentiment, adding that pride in one’s own heritage shouldn’t mean looking down on others.

“Stop pretending racism is patriotism,” Felton said. “Skin color is not reasonable suspicion. Tolerating racism is racism. No one is free when others are oppressed. Pro-Black isn’t anti-white.”

NAACP youth speaker Jahnia Treadwell and Bethlehem City Council member Olga Negron encouraged those present to be a shining example of peace and unity in a divided world.

“Divided, we can do so little, but together we can do so much,” Treadwell said, referencing a famous Helen Keller quote.

As part of the event, Guillermo Lopez of the Latino Leadership Alliance requested participants gather in circles with others of different races and get to know each other. In these circles, some shared experiences of discrimination while others told of having limited contact and misinformation about people of other races.

“It was enlightening to hear people’s stories of painful situations that still stick with them and how we don’t realize the harmful impact of certain interactions on other people,” Marcel DiFiore of Easton said afterward.

Michael Laws of Bethlehem, vice chairperson of the Pennsylvania Democratic Black Caucus, agreed.

“This is a good exercise in exposing others to some of the things that we as Black people have been feeling for a long time,” Laws said. “It’s good that these stories are being shared and hopefully will lead to better relations between people of all races.”

