How to watch RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6 online: Premiere date, start time, cast, judges and more

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6 is broadcasting unlike any other season in the history of the franchise, and fans are upset with the drag show's transition from cable television to streaming via Paramount+. For 13 regular seasons and five seasons of All Stars, episodes of RuPaul's Drag Race have been released weekly on easily accessible networks Logo and VH1. From an increased cost to watch the new season to the potential end of a communal viewing experience, here's why Drag Race audiences are not happy about All Stars 6 launching on Paramount+.