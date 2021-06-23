Auburn University Webinar Presents the Question: ‘Are You OK?’

Dr. Danny Butler, assistant dean for Harbert Global Programs Department of Marketing at Auburn University, presented a webinar on June 15 titled “Are You OK?” The message he delivered centered around what this question really means to us, as well as, “strategic thinking to get you through the day at work and at home.” Butler provided an interactive workshop to give viewers ideas and practices to implement in order to simply get them through the day — a seemingly simple task that has its hidden challenges.