Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Auburn, AL

Auburn University Webinar Presents the Question: ‘Are You OK?’

By opelikaobserver
opelikaobserver.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Danny Butler, assistant dean for Harbert Global Programs Department of Marketing at Auburn University, presented a webinar on June 15 titled “Are You OK?” The message he delivered centered around what this question really means to us, as well as, “strategic thinking to get you through the day at work and at home.” Butler provided an interactive workshop to give viewers ideas and practices to implement in order to simply get them through the day — a seemingly simple task that has its hidden challenges.

opelikaobserver.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Auburn, AL
Auburn, AL
Education
Opelika, AL
Education
City
Opelika, AL
Local
Alabama Education
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Mccartney
Person
Meghan Markle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Webinars#Mental Health#The New York Times#Mba#Compound W#Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virtual Events
News Break
Education
News Break
Marketing
Related
readthereporter.com

Questions continue concerning validity of universities’ vaccine requirements

Hamilton County student joins federal lawsuit against IU. Macey Policka, a resident of Hamilton County and a senior at Indiana University, has joined a group of seven other incoming and current Indiana University students in a federal lawsuit against Indiana University in opposition to its requirement that students, faculty and staff receive COVID-19 vaccines.
CollegesDigital Collegian

Penn State University Libraries, URFM to host undergraduate research webinars

Penn State Undergraduate Research and Fellowships Mentoring and the University Libraries will offer a series of virtual workshops over the summer pertaining to research methods and opportunities for students. The program will consist of seven one-hour sessions, and each workshop will occur once a week from 3-4 p.m. every Wednesday...
wsu.edu

You can help Dr. Universe change the world, one question at a time

Are you a WSU faculty member or graduate student interested in science communication and sharing the impact of your research with K–6 students?. Would you like to help answer science questions from kids for WSU’s Ask Dr. Universe in the 2021–2022 school year?. E-mail Rachel Webber, rcwebber@wsu.edu, to learn more...
Edmonds, WAlynnwoodtoday.com

Edmonds College students present research at University of Washington symposium

Fifteen Edmonds College students were selected to present their research at the University of Washington’s 24th annual Undergraduate Research Symposium. The students represented a range of academic disciplines, including environmental science, computer science and physics. “Presenting at the symposium made me realize how far I’d come,” said EC student Tatum...
unmc.edu

Wellness: 'Are you ok?'

Resumes are filled with achievements and accomplishments. Much like social media, we often only share stories of greatness, matters we're proud to share as it shows each of us in the limelight of society and our professions. Now imagine if you received this resume:. Nebraska Medicine: leader, strategist, passion for...
Auburn, ALauburn.edu

Auburn University’s Market at Ag Heritage Park open for the summer

The Market at Ag Heritage Park at Auburn University is open for the summer season through Aug. 12. The market, open each Thursday from 3-6 p.m., is an open-air, growers-only farmers’ market hosted by the College of Agriculture featuring area vendors offering fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables, herbs, ornamental plants and cut flowers, as well as locally produced jams and jellies, baked goods, soaps, honey, goat cheese and more.
auburn.edu

The Hotel at Auburn University completes extensive guest room renovation

"The Front door of Auburn” just got an upgrade. Guests of The Hotel at Auburn University are now welcomed with newly renovated hotel rooms that maximize space, highlight specially curated artwork and bring technology to the forefront of the guest experience. The hotel has undergone an extensive renovation of all...
georgiarecorder.com

Georgia university system OKs former Deal budget chief acting chancellor

The Georgia Board of Regents Wednesday selected Teresa MacCartney, a veteran of state higher education and government, to temporarily take command of the state’s university system in July, delaying, at least, former Gov. Sonny Perdue’s chances of landing the job. The regents voted unanimously Wednesday to approve MacCartney as acting...
Times Union

Trident University International Faculty Member Set to Present Research at Conference

CHANDLER, Ariz. (PRWEB) June 24, 2021. Dr. Jose Angeles, an alumnus of Trident University International’s (Trident) Ph.D. in Business Administration program and adjunct faculty member, will be presenting the paper, “Did We Miss It? Perceived Business Process Knowledge, a Critical Antecedent of Effective Use of Information Systems Contact” at the Americas Conference on Information Systems (AMCIS) 2021: Digital Innovation and Entrepreneurship.
albuquerqueexpress.com

Charge Enterprises to Present at Singular Research Summer Solstice Webinar

Presentation on Thursday, June 24, 2021 at 1:45 PM ET. NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / Charge Enterprises Inc. (OTC PINK:CRGE), ('Charge' or 'the Company'), connecting people everywhere with communications, infrastructure and charging, announced today that it will present virtually at the upcoming Singular Research Summer Solstice Webinar event on Thursday, June 24, 2021 at 1:45 PM ET. Founder and CEO Andrew Fox will give the presentation.
Collegespsychologytoday.com

Mental Health Professionals Bring Lawsuit Against Stanford

Why are people across the country too afraid to publicly admit that they think Robin D’Angelo’s “white fragility” is nonsense? Or that Ibram Kendi’s version of “antiracism” is the farthest thing from an antidote to racism? Why are so many afraid to support Israel’s right to exist? Or even condemn antisemitism? Or defend those who are unfairly maligned for doing any of the above?
Tuscaloosa, ALCrimson White Online

UA residence halls exceed capacity for fall semester

The University of Alabama anticipates a large freshman class on campus in the fall. On-campus housing is expected to be above capacity by between 250 and 700 beds, according to Vice President for Student Life Myron Pope. Returning campus residents will be encouraged to volunteer to live at The Lofts...
Societycharlottestar.com

Questions you need to ask before hiring a babysitter

Hiring a babysitter is a big deal as you are handing away your child's well-being into somebody else's hands. Thus it becomes indispensable to hire a person who is competent enough to discharge this duty. Babysitters can cut down parental stress and burden big time. However, one wrong hire can...
Theater & DanceThrive Global

Heather Snyder Ippolito of The Graceful Body: “Mindfulness”

Mindfulness — the practice of becoming present in your life and aware of what is going on inside if you. We are all so focused on things outside of us — our phones, other people, our work. Being present during our day gives us so much valuable information. How am I feeling, how is my body feeling? What emotions am I experiencing today and why?
sylacauganews.com

Local students named to Auburn University’s Dean’s List

SYLACAUGA, Ala. – Several students from South Talladega County were named to Auburn University’s Deans List. To meet Auburn University’s requirements for inclusion on the dean’s list, the student must be enrolled for 12 credit hours exclusive of any S-U option courses, pass all courses attempted for the semester, have no D or D* grades that term, and earn a GPA of at least 3.75 (on the 4.00 system).