Germany Hungary Euro 2020 Soccer

Hungary came into Euro 2020 knowing they had next to no chance of qualifying from Group F as they prepared to face Portugal, France and Germany.But with just one round of fixtures left to play, Marco Rossi’s side still have a slim chance of reaching the second round.That hope is a result of their 1-1 draw with world champions France on Saturday in what was a superb performance in front of a wonderful capacity crowd at the Puskas Arena.Now though, they must go on the road to Munich and beat the Germans in their own backyard for only the second...