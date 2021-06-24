SPD announces public memorial service plans for Officer Lexi Harris

The Seattle Police Department announced the memorial plans Wednesday for Officer Alexandra “Lexi” Harris.

Harris was killed Jun. 13 in a crash on I-5 when she stopped to help other drivers that got into an accident.

She was a five-year veteran of the department.

The memorial is being held Thursday, July 1 at T-Mobile Park and will be open to the public.

“As we prepare to remember Lexi’s life, service and sacrifice, I’m reminded of these words: ‘Law enforcement officers are never ‘off duty.’ They are dedicated public servants who are sworn to protect public safety at any time and place that the peace is threatened,’” SPD Chief Adrian Diaz wrote.

More information and details about the procession will be released later.

