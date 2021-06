Jim Cramer said there is a new game in town and it's all about seeking stocks with "coolness per share." "You might think "coolness-per-share" is a frivolous way to value stocks, but in today's market, that's exactly what investors are looking for, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Monday. Cramer said Monday's action was all about cashing in on the old and buying up everything that is new, especially if it's cool, TheStreet's Scott Rutt wrote in his Mad Money Recap.