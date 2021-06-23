Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kentucky State

Fite reaches semifinals of Women’s Kentucky State Am

By Evan Dennison
Posted by 
Ledger-Independent
Ledger-Independent
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ocTwV_0adYR8tU00

Mason County grad and University of Kentucky golfer Sarah Fite reached the semifinals of the 94th Women’s Kentucky State Amateur Championship before dropping the match, 6 & 4 to Eastern Kentucky University’s Rylea Marcum.

Fite, who entered as a No. 12 seed, won matches over Mattie Neeley 4 & 3, Casey Ott 2 & 1 and Abbie Lee 2-up to get to Wednesday’s semifinals.

Marcum, a former 8th Region foe for Fite at Scott County, defeated the former Lady Royal 6 & 4 at the University of Louisville Golf Club in Simpsonville. Marcum ended up winning the title with a 1-up victory over Sarah Shipley in 20 holes.

Fite is the 2016 KHSAA Girls’ State Golf Champion and a former University of Kentucky golfer. She did not compete in an event for the UK women’s team this season. She also had a good deal of success last summer, finishing third at the Kentucky Women’s Individual Stroke Play Championship. In March Fite was one of 24 UK student-athletes who was selected to be into the 2021 class of the Frank G. Ham Society of Character.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Ledger-Independent

Ledger-Independent

346
Followers
669
Post
28K+
Views
ABOUT

Ledger-Independent

 https://www.maysville-online.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Mason County, KY
State
Kentucky State
City
Simpsonville, KY
City
Marcum, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Of Kentucky#University Of Louisville#Women#Kentucky State Am#Mattie Neeley 4 3#Lady Royal 6 4#Khsaa Girls
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Golf
News Break
Sports
Related

Comments / 2

Community Policy