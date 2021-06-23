Fite reaches semifinals of Women’s Kentucky State Am
Mason County grad and University of Kentucky golfer Sarah Fite reached the semifinals of the 94th Women’s Kentucky State Amateur Championship before dropping the match, 6 & 4 to Eastern Kentucky University’s Rylea Marcum.
Fite, who entered as a No. 12 seed, won matches over Mattie Neeley 4 & 3, Casey Ott 2 & 1 and Abbie Lee 2-up to get to Wednesday’s semifinals.
Marcum, a former 8th Region foe for Fite at Scott County, defeated the former Lady Royal 6 & 4 at the University of Louisville Golf Club in Simpsonville. Marcum ended up winning the title with a 1-up victory over Sarah Shipley in 20 holes.
Fite is the 2016 KHSAA Girls’ State Golf Champion and a former University of Kentucky golfer. She did not compete in an event for the UK women’s team this season. She also had a good deal of success last summer, finishing third at the Kentucky Women’s Individual Stroke Play Championship. In March Fite was one of 24 UK student-athletes who was selected to be into the 2021 class of the Frank G. Ham Society of Character.