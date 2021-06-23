Cancel
China

Systems Analytics Global Leaders' Seminars: Online Seminar by Professor Xenophon Koufteros (June 24, Thur)

 14 days ago

It is our great honor to have Professor Xenophon Koufteros deliver the coming seminar on June 24 Thur 21:00 (HKT UTC +8) / 08:00 (CDT UTC-5). The details of the seminar follow this message and are presented on the attached poster. For the upcoming seminars, please visit the website: https://www.saleaders.hku.hk/....

Collegesinforms.org

Reminder: HAS Online Seminar This Friday at 1pm ET by Professor Alvin Roth!

This is a reminder for the upcoming first webinar event of the Health Applications Society Online Seminar Series! The seminars will tentatively be monthly on the fourth Friday of each month. We hope that this seminar series will provide an additional venue to bring together the researchers who have been working on healthcare problems from various angles such as healthcare operations, medical decision making, health systems and policy, and healthcare analytics.
Collegesuiowa.edu

Summer Professional Development & Seminar Series for Undergrads

Power Hour Profiles: My Post-Undergraduate Path to a PhD. TriSalus Life Sciences (July '21) Individuals with disabilities are encouraged to attend all University of Iowa–sponsored events. If you are a person with a disability who requires a reasonable accommodation in order to participate in this program, please contact in advance at.
The Press

Global Demand Response Management Systems (DRMS) Market

Global Demand Response Management Systems (DRMS) Market to Reach $10.1 Billion by 2026. SAN FRANCISCO, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Demand Response Management Systems (DRMS) - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.
Jobsinforms.org

Open Position: PostDoc/Research Associate at University of Zurich

The Chair of Mathematics for Business and Economics at the University of Zurich (Switzerland) is looking for a. Research Associate (Postdoc, 80% employed) December 1st 2021 or earlier by arrangement. The Chair of Mathematics for Business and Economics focuses on the mathematical solution of business problems and methods of operations...
Engineeringcaltech.edu

Mechanical and Civil Engineering Seminar

Abstract: The finite volume method (FVM) has been one of the primary tools of computational fluid dynamics (CFD) for many decades. This method allows for the approximate solution of a partial differential equation (PDE) to be determined by breaking up a problem with no analytical solution into smaller pieces that can be solved together to get a physically realistic simulation. These algorithms can even be used for PDEs with discontinuous solutions, though they must be carefully designed for those situations because they cannot assume any level of smoothness in the solution. An FVM that has been designed for PDEs with discontinuous solutions is referred to as a shock-capturing method. For most of their history, FVM algorithms have been developed using rigorous mathematical arguments to formally maximize the order of convergence of the solution as the grid is refined. However, these arguments depend on the solution to the PDE being smooth, and therefore do not apply to shock-capturing methods. Instead, shock-capturing methods have traditionally been designed using human intuition to create algorithms that then perform well empirically. In this thesis, we instead follow a data-driven approach to train neural networks to use for enhanced FVM methods.
Economycaltech.edu

Ulric B. and Evelyn L. Bray Social Sciences Seminar

Identification of auctions with incomplete bid data in the presence of unobserved heterogeneity. Abstract: This paper derives novel nonparametric identification results for auction models with in-complete bid data and finite unobserved heterogeneity (UH). By exploiting the Markov property of order statistics, I show that the joint distribution of bidders' valuations and the UH is point identified from an incomplete set of bids. The result holds if the econometrician either observes (any) five order statistics of the bids in each auction or only three along with an instrument, and without imposing any functional form restriction on how the UH affects valuations. This data structure is encountered in many empirical settings, such as ascending auctions in which the winner's bid is usually not observed. I establish these results under weak distributional assumptions. For second price auctions, the result holds generically over the space of possible distributions of valuations and UH, and for first-price auctions, it holds when the conditional distribution of valuations varies monotonically with the UH in the reverse hazard rate order. I show that identification can be extended to settings where the number of potential bidders is unobserved, as is often the case in online auctions. Finally, I provide easily implementable nonparametric estimation procedures, and simulation results show that they perform well for samples of moderate size.
Saint Louis, MOconstructforstl.org

Negwer Materials Education Seminars Commended by Construction Specifiers

Negwer Materials has been recognized as the recipient of the Technical Commendation for the North Central Region of the Construction Specifications Institute. The award was presented at NCR CSI’s recent annual conference, which was conducted online. The North Central Region includes CSI chapters in Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska,...
South Weldon, NCRoanoke Daily Herald

HCC Small Business Center seminar helps local vendors in bidding process

WELDON — The Small Business Center of Halifax Community College held a seminar on Tuesday with local businesses to help increase local bidding with the college. The purpose for the event stemmed from a Board of Trustee meeting on April 27, where three businesses outside of Halifax and Northampton counties placed bids for a one-year contract, whereas there were no local bids. Trustees discussed ways to improve outreach to local businesses for contracting to help keep taxpayer dollars local, which eventually resulted in the seminar.
Lawton, OKkswo.com

Seminar to address ‘Your health in a post-pandemic world’

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Southwestern Medical Center is offering a community-wide seminar about life after the Coronavirus pandemic. The seminar, titled “Your health in a post-pandemic world,” is set to take place from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 23 at the Lawton Country Club at 4601 West Gore Boulevard. It is free to attend.
Austin, TXaustincc.edu

Great Questions Seminars changing the way we learn at ACC

“Education is the best investment that you can make in yourself, and ACC offers the best value for that investment. Now, more than ever before, it is easier to fit an ACC degree plan into your life, and Great Questions is an excellent start to that journey” says Ted Hadzi-Antich Jr., ACC Associate Professor of Government.
Salina Post

Estate planning topic of free online seminar July 8

Estate planning will be the topic of the next online legal seminar offered by the North Central-Flint Hills Area Agency on Aging. The seminar via Zoom, Estate Planning: Avoiding Unintended Consequences, is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. July 8. Paul Shipp, managing attorney at Kansas Legal Services explains the documents used...
ImmigrationThe Tab

On-campus teaching will resume for small-group seminars, workshops, and tutorials from September

Earlier today, King’s College London released a statement regarding teaching and learning arrangements for the 2021-22 academic year. All campuses will be open for the upcoming academic year, however, the use of teaching space will be prioritised for ‘small-group interactive seminars, workshops, and tutorials, as well as placements, laboratories, practical and clinical sessions.’ All large lectures will continue to take place online.
Rockville, MDmymcmedia.org

Studio 501c3: SGAP Leaders (Student Global Ambassador Program)

Michele Joseph, Student Global Ambassador Program (SGAP) Leaders Executive Director, appears on this episode of Studio 501c3, hosted by NonProfit Village’s Executive Director Kim Jones. SGAP Leaders is a Rockville based nonprofit that works with under served students ages 13-18 to promote positive change in their communities and throughout the world.
New Orleans, LAmusicconnection.com

Attend Entertainment Law Seminar

Cutting Edge CE Conferences and Events has announced the 29th installment of its acclaimed Entertainment Law Seminar in-person, hosting established and new entertainment lawyers seeking to acquire Mandatory Continuing Legal Education credits. Others attending: Record Executives, managers, artists, government and nonprofit staff responsible for musicians and entertainment professionals development. The 29th Cutting Edge Entertainment Seminar is August 26 - 28, 2021, at the InterContinental New Orleans Hotel.
Orlando, FLinforms.org

Call for Papers IEEE SSCI in Orlando Dec 2021 Hybrid Format

***********************************************************. IEEE Symposium Series on Computational Intelligence (SSCI) 2021. ***********************************************************. We would like to invite you to join the IEEE SSCI 2021. IEEE SSCI 2021 will feature a large variety of exciting scientific activities on the latest theory, algorithms, applications and emerging topics on computational intelligence: Symposia, Special Sessions, Tutorials,...
Arkansas Stateastate.edu

ASBTDC to Hold Human Resources Seminar in Cherokee Village July 8

JONESBORO – Arkansas Small Business and Technology Development Center (ASBTDC) at Arkansas State University will host “Fishing for Talent: Recruiting and Retention” seminar in Cherokee Village, Thursday, July 8, at the Spring River Innovation Hub, 7 East Cherokee Village Mall. The seminar runs from 1-3 p.m. Business consultant Glenda Caton...

