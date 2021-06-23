Systems Analytics Global Leaders' Seminars: Online Seminar by Professor Xenophon Koufteros (June 24, Thur)

Abstract: The finite volume method (FVM) has been one of the primary tools of computational fluid dynamics (CFD) for many decades. This method allows for the approximate solution of a partial differential equation (PDE) to be determined by breaking up a problem with no analytical solution into smaller pieces that can be solved together to get a physically realistic simulation. These algorithms can even be used for PDEs with discontinuous solutions, though they must be carefully designed for those situations because they cannot assume any level of smoothness in the solution. An FVM that has been designed for PDEs with discontinuous solutions is referred to as a shock-capturing method. For most of their history, FVM algorithms have been developed using rigorous mathematical arguments to formally maximize the order of convergence of the solution as the grid is refined. However, these arguments depend on the solution to the PDE being smooth, and therefore do not apply to shock-capturing methods. Instead, shock-capturing methods have traditionally been designed using human intuition to create algorithms that then perform well empirically. In this thesis, we instead follow a data-driven approach to train neural networks to use for enhanced FVM methods.