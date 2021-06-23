Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

Reminder: HAS Online Seminar This Friday at 1pm ET by Professor Alvin Roth!

By Sign in
informs.org
 10 days ago

This is a reminder for the upcoming first webinar event of the Health Applications Society Online Seminar Series! The seminars will tentatively be monthly on the fourth Friday of each month. We hope that this seminar series will provide an additional venue to bring together the researchers who have been working on healthcare problems from various angles such as healthcare operations, medical decision making, health systems and policy, and healthcare analytics.

connect.informs.org
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sanjay Mehrotra
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stanford University#Seminar#University Park#Kidney Exchange#Google Group#Northwestern#Penn State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
News Break
Virginia Tech
Related
EducationPosted by
BoardingArea

Attend FTU Virtual Seminar on Saturday June 26 ($25) or Free with Online Annual Membership

Good afternoon everyone. If you have no plans this coming Saturday (June 26), I highly recommend attending the FTU Virtual Seminar (tickets available for $25) or free if you have the FTU Online Annual Membership. The seminar starts on Saturday at 8am PT / 11am ET. I have attended all of the FTU Virtual Seminars over the last several months and they are always well done, educational, and entertaining – and I am sure this seminar will be no exception! Here is the schedule and lineup of speakers.
Boston, MAmghihp.edu

Seminar 3: Quality Improvement Virtual Seminar Series

See main webpage for all details: https://info.mghihp.edu/quality-improvement-seminars. A 4-part virtual seminar series for Advanced Practice Providers interested in understanding the foundations of performance improvement (process, quality and outcomes), and applying this knowledge in their practice. This series will help you to evaluate problems in your work setting, identify the relevant data needed to better understand current processes, then design and test a pilot change process.
Engineeringcaltech.edu

Mechanical and Civil Engineering Seminar

Abstract: The finite volume method (FVM) has been one of the primary tools of computational fluid dynamics (CFD) for many decades. This method allows for the approximate solution of a partial differential equation (PDE) to be determined by breaking up a problem with no analytical solution into smaller pieces that can be solved together to get a physically realistic simulation. These algorithms can even be used for PDEs with discontinuous solutions, though they must be carefully designed for those situations because they cannot assume any level of smoothness in the solution. An FVM that has been designed for PDEs with discontinuous solutions is referred to as a shock-capturing method. For most of their history, FVM algorithms have been developed using rigorous mathematical arguments to formally maximize the order of convergence of the solution as the grid is refined. However, these arguments depend on the solution to the PDE being smooth, and therefore do not apply to shock-capturing methods. Instead, shock-capturing methods have traditionally been designed using human intuition to create algorithms that then perform well empirically. In this thesis, we instead follow a data-driven approach to train neural networks to use for enhanced FVM methods.
Wichita, KSthesunflower.com

Professor gets creative with online lab classes

Before COVID-19, many classes were taught online. However, the amount of classes taught online started to increase due to the pandemic. When a college student thinks about taking a class online they are probably thinking about taking english, history, or even math. However, what may not come to mind is taking an online lab class.
Weight Losssouthcoast.org

Free Southcoast Health Online Weight Loss Seminar

Southcoast Health Weight Loss surgeon, Jorge Huaco Cateriano, MD, MPH, MBA, FACS, will discuss the risks and benefits of surgery, eligibility requirements, and program offerings, including:. One-on-one guidance by a team of weight loss experts. Nutrition counseling. Weekly support groups. Ongoing weight management. Registration is required to attend, and space...
CollegesPoets and Quants

2021 MBAs To Watch: Rachelle Antoine, University of Florida (Warrington)

Fun fact about yourself: I am a spoken word artist and a poet. I have been writing and performing poetry as a spoken word artist for the past 10 years now. When I was 16, I got my first poem published in a book. I was super proud and still have the book to this day. However, it’s not my favorite so I like to direct others to my most recent work.
CancerNewswise

Cynthia Wolberger Named Director of Johns Hopkins Medicine’s Department of Biophysics and Biophysical Chemistry

Newswise — Structural biologist Cynthia Wolberger, Ph.D., has been appointed director of the Department of Biophysics and Biophysical Chemistry at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. The first woman to lead the department, she will take over the director position from Mario Amzel, Ph.D., who is stepping down after 15 years of leading the department during his more than 50-year career at Johns Hopkins.
Mental HealthPsychiatric Times

From Classic and Critical to Integrative Psychiatry: Dan J. Stein, MD, PhD, DPhil

Travelling the middle road between skepticism and scientism in psychiatric research and treatment. Conversations in Critical Psychiatry is an interview series that explores critical and philosophical perspectives in psychiatry and engages with prominent commentators within and outside the profession who have made meaningful criticisms of the status quo. Dan J....
Collegesbuildingindiana.com

NSWC Crane, IU, Notre Dame, and Purdue Team up for A.I. Research

Naval Surface Warfare Center, Crane Division (NSWC Crane) is teaming up with state academic institutions Indiana University (IU), The University of Notre Dame, and Purdue University to develop Trusted Artificial Intelligence (AI) research and workforce development. This initiative launched in June and is intended to scale over several years. The...
Educationvcsedu.org

Reminder About Upcoming Deadlines for Volusia Online Learning

This is a friendly reminder that Volusia Online Learning’s full-time application for the 2021-2022 school year will be closing on Sunday, July 18, 2021. Interested families are encouraged to apply as soon as possible at www.volusiaonlinelearning.com. Families wishing to return to VOL for the 21-22 school year must reapply. Volusia...
CollegesPoets and Quants

2021 MBAs To Watch: Michael Turco, University of Wisconsin

Fun fact about yourself: In Wisconsin, we swim in a lot of lakes. I have swum in all 5 Great Lakes, each with a fun story:. Huron: During an internship in Michigan. Ontario: On a service trip to Toronto. Michigan: The best is jumping in the water while playing volleyball...
Collegespasadenanow.com

Caltech Names New Dean of Graduate Studies

R. Darrell Peterson, an experienced higher education professional who has dedicated more than 20 years to working in student affairs, will join Caltech as associate dean of graduate studies on August 4. He will work with Dean of Graduate Studies David C. Chan and Assistant Dean of Graduate Studies Natalie...
CollegesPoets and Quants

2021 MBAs To Watch: Keenan Heyward, University of Rochester (Simon)

“My goal in life is to create and empower others to create.”. Fun fact about yourself: As a child, I was super interested in space travel and wanted to be an astronaut when I grew up. Undergraduate School and Degree: Indiana University – BS in Supply Chain Management + Technology...
Crane, INWISH-TV

NSWC Crane launches AI talent initiative

CRANE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Naval Surface Warfare Center, Crane Division has launched an artificial intelligence research and workforce development initiative in partnership with three Hoosier universities. The installation says the effort aims to produce the next generation of AI talent for the military and government. NSWC Crane is...
Pepper Pike, OHCleveland Jewish News

Goldberg-Roth

Sharon and Dr. Allen Roth of Pepper Pike are thrilled to announce the marriage of their son, Dr. Bryan M. Roth to Leslie Erin Goldberg, daughter of Edgar Goldberg and Marsha Loring, both of Houston, and Debra Goldberg of blessed memory. The beautiful outdoor wedding took place April 17, 2021,...
CollegesEurekAlert

National Institutes of Health funds neural engineering graduate training program

Penn State has a new cross-disciplinary program to train graduate students interested in the complex landscape of the human brain, supported by a $1.5 million grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH). Faculty from the Penn State Center for Neural Engineering recently launched the predoctoral training program to encourage...
New Orleans, LAmusicconnection.com

Attend Entertainment Law Seminar

Cutting Edge CE Conferences and Events has announced the 29th installment of its acclaimed Entertainment Law Seminar in-person, hosting established and new entertainment lawyers seeking to acquire Mandatory Continuing Legal Education credits. Others attending: Record Executives, managers, artists, government and nonprofit staff responsible for musicians and entertainment professionals development. The 29th Cutting Edge Entertainment Seminar is August 26 - 28, 2021, at the InterContinental New Orleans Hotel.
Stanford, CAPoets and Quants

Meet Andrew Leon Hanna, Stanford Graduate School Of Business

Place of residence: Jacksonville, Florida / Stanford, California. Fun fact about yourself: Jacksonville, my hometown, is on the same exact latitude line as Cairo, the capital of my parents’ native country. Only sort of fun, and only sort of about myself…. Undergraduate and Business School programs: M.B.A., Stanford Graduate School...