College students, participating in the longest annual charity bike ride in the world (for cancer), will be going through Colorado this weekend! They will end up in Estes Park on Saturday, after travelling 400 miles (climbing 4,300 feet) and staying at the YMCA of the Rockies, where they will be cheered by volunteers, and treated to Antonio’s Pizza. The Lyons Recorder checked to see if their route would be through Lyons Highway 36, but could not get a confirmation. But if you see 80 young bikers go through town Now You Know!