Hi all - Does anybody have any experience in Google Vision API or similar technology for photo tagging?. The use case application - we have lots (10,000+) of photos of objects (think different types of household items), and we want to tag them with text like "hammer" and "dish" and "stove." We have a training set of tagged items, and would like to train a machine to tag the rest. Have played with some Python code using Tensorflow, no real traction just yet.