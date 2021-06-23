Kuehne Logistics University: PhD Scholarships

Cancel
Kuehne Logistics University offers new full scholarships, for enrolment in the PhD program in Logistics and Management in fall 2021. The KLU faculty are working on different disciplines like operations management and logistics, leadership, marketing, innovation, economics, finance, accounting and sustainability. Please find the call attached. ------------------------------ ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Maria Besiou.

