Kuehne Logistics University: PhD Scholarships

Bruce M. Spiegelman, PhD, has been part of several scientific discoveries during his career, but he considers his accomplishments in mentorship to be just as important. Spiegelman, the Stanley J. Korsmeyer Professor of Cell Biology and Medicine at Harvard Medical School, said the mentors he had while pursuing his doctoral degree had a lasting impact on him. He has since tried to be a strong mentor himself with the many students and colleagues he has worked with in his nearly 40 years at Harvard.