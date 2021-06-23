Drake Bell Pleads Guilty to Attempted Child Endangerment
Drake Bell has pleaded guilty to charges of attempted child endangerment. The charges — to which Bell initially pled not guilty — stemmed from a 2017 incident involving an alleged inappropriate chat with a then-15 year old girl that was inappropriate and at times sexual in nature. According to the publication, the girl was a fan who supposedly "developed an [online] relationship" with Bell over the course of several years, before attending his Cleveland, Ohio concert on December 1, 2017.www.papermag.com