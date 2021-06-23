Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Drake Bell Pleads Guilty to Attempted Child Endangerment

By Sandra Song
papermag.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDrake Bell has pleaded guilty to charges of attempted child endangerment. The charges — to which Bell initially pled not guilty — stemmed from a 2017 incident involving an alleged inappropriate chat with a then-15 year old girl that was inappropriate and at times sexual in nature. According to the publication, the girl was a fan who supposedly "developed an [online] relationship" with Bell over the course of several years, before attending his Cleveland, Ohio concert on December 1, 2017.

www.papermag.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drake Bell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Endangerment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Public Safetyyorkmix.com

Police officer admits raping and killing Sarah Everard

A police officer has accepted responsibility for killing York woman Sarah Everard, a court heard this morning (Tuesday). Pc Wayne Couzens, 48, appeared at the Old Bailey, when he pleaded guilty to the kidnap and rape of Sarah Everard. The court heard Couzens accepted responsibility for the killing of Ms...
Celebritieshollywoodunlocked.com

Nicki Minaj’s Mom Carol Maraj Reportedly Files Another $150M Lawsuit Against Two Companies For The Death Of The Rapper’s Father

Nicki Minaj’s Mom Carol Maraj Reportedly Files Another $150M Lawsuit Against Two Companies For The Death Of The Rapper’s Father. According to documents obtained by RadarOnline, Nicki Minaj’s mother Carol Maraj has reportedly filed another lawsuit over the tragic hit-and-run accident that left her husband Robert Maraj dead. As we...
KidsPosted by
The Charleston Press

Monster mother arrested for forcing adopted 6-year-old daughter into more than 470 unnecessary treatments and surgeries

Monster mother from Washington was arrested and now faces multiple charges after being accused for forcing her 6-year-old adopted daughter into more than 470 unnecessary surgeries and treatments authorities say. The mother, later identified by police as 31-year-old S. Hartman, is facing multiple charges including assault of a child and...
Worldmelodyinter.com

Update: Police arrest pastor accused of defiling his sister-in-law’s 19 month old daughter in Delta

The Delta Police Command has arrested pastor Kalu Ijeoma of Deliverance Evangelical Church, Onitsha for alleged defilement of a 19 month old child. LIB earlier reported that the pastor was accused of defiling the minor who is his sister-in-law’s daughter. Confirming the development, Centre For Basic Rights Protection And Accountability Campaign said the Mr Kalu was arrested by men of B-Division Police station in Asaba on Tuesday morning, June 15. “The Pastor Mr Kalu Ijeoma of Deliverance Evangelical Church At Onitsha who allegedly defiled 19 MONTH old child of his wife’s younger sister has been arrested by B-Division Police station in Asaba ,Delta state on Tuesday morning where the alleged incident took place. The Pastor had in a telephone interview with Centre for Basic Rights Protection and Accountability Campaign said he is innocent of the allegation against him by the wife’s sister. Centre for Basic Rights calls for a thorough and unbiased investigation into the alleged defilement of 19 months old girl.” the group wrote.
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Drake Bell's ex-girlfriend breaks silence on his arrest after accusing him of abuse in 2020

Drake Bell’s ex-girlfriend spoke out after the actor and musician was arrested and charged with crimes against children. Bell, 34, was arrested in Cleveland and has been charged with attempted endangering children and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, online records viewed by Fox News confirm. His ex, Melissa Lingafelt, previously accused the actor of physical and verbal abuse as well as having a preference for underage girls in 2020.
Celebritieswearebreakingnews.com

Actor Héctor Parra Is Arrested For Allegedly Raping His Daughter

Mexico City— Actor Héctor Parra, Ginny Hoffman’s ex-partner, was arrested this Tuesday, June 15, outside his house, located in the Benito Juárez mayor’s office, in Mexico City, for alleged sexual abuse against his daughter, Alexa. Parra, who denounced in 2020 that the famous had inappropriate behavior with her. During the...
Public Safetylawofficer.com

MS-13 gang members allegedly fire 30 rounds into home of NYPD cop

Share and speak up for justice, law & order... Long Island, New York – An off-duty NYPD cop was grazed in the head by a bullet Monday when her home was riddled with more than 30 rounds. The New York Post reported that Officer Nathaly Gomez Iglesias lives in the home with her sister and mother and she was eating inside the home at 2:30 a.m. when the shooting occurred.
RelationshipsPosted by
The Independent

Dad repeatedly shoots man for ‘touching himself outside daughter’s room’

A man has been rushed to hospital after being caught allegedly performing an unspeakable act outside a young girl’s bedroom.A Texas couple found the stranger “inappropriately touching” himself outside their daughter’s window at around 10pm on Sunday night, local authorities confirmed.The husband and wife were alerted to the alleged peeping tom after their terrified child began screaming.The pair seized their guns (they’re both licensed handgun carriers) and attempted to detain him, according to the Harris County sheriff’s office.The father claims that they ordered the intruder to lie down on the ground and wait for police to arrive, ABC13 reported.However,...