NTSPY GIRLS' CROSS COUNTRY FINALIST: Savanna Liddle
Floyd Central sophomore Savanna Liddle followed up a fine freshman year with an even better sophomore season. She started it off by finishing second, behind teammate Jaydon Cirincione, in the Titan Invitational at Gibson Southern. She followed that up with a seventh-place finish in the Class AA race at Columbus North’s Rick Weinheimer Classic. Later, Liddle placed 25th in the elite race at Brown County’s Eagle Classic, 11th in the Valkyrie Invitational and an eighth in Bedford North Lawrence’s Ted Fox Invitational before taking second to Cirincione in the Hoosier Hills Conference meet.www.newsandtribune.com