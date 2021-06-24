FOX13 Gets Real About Police Reform in Memphis after Summer 2020 protests

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s been more than a year after dozens of peaceful protests, demands for transparency, and calls for accountability in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

But what has really changed in Memphis?

Protesters had a long list of demands for the city of Memphis and the police department.

“I don’t feel like we made a difference, even though we got justice for George Floyd,” said longtime community activist Frank Gottie.

He was one of the protesters in the streets last summer.

“There’s still hundreds of families out here still fight for justice, so we can’t be like, we won or it’s the end of the police killed us – nah,” said Gottie. “You know, I don’t think anything changed in Memphis, with the mayor, the city council, not nothing.”

Gottie was even included in meetings with Mayor Jim Strickland, then-police director Mike Rallings and a select group of clergy and protest leaders to discuss police reform.

“It was like a political thing. That’s all that I seen, really, because ain’t nobody reached out to me after the meetings. Ain’t nobody say ‘hey Frank what you think about this change or have you seen any change?’ Nobody reached out. Because nobody really, it just was in a moment thing,” said Gottie.

FOX13 Investigates reviewed police reform recommendations, resolutions and ordinances adopted since last summer.

In response to protest demands, the city adopted the “8 Can’t-Wait” recommendations aimed at reducing the excessive force with these eight policies, including banning chokeholds, shooting at moving vehicles and requiring officers to intervene when they see a colleague doing wrong.

The city pledged to provide more implicit bias and cultural sensitivity training for officers and strengthen the civilian law enforcement review board, or CLERB.

Most recently, the Mayor’s Advisory Council compiled this 68-page report with several recommendations including mental and emotional wellness checks of officers and collecting data and analyzing the differential treatment of people based on race.

“I want to see it work. If they are going to work, I want them to show us that it’s gonna work because, from my recognition, I just can’t see it happening for real.”

This spring, then-director Rallings announced a policy change requiring all sustained charges of excessive or unnecessary force by officers are submitted to the Shelby County District Attorney general’s office to review for possible charges.

“We listened. We heard what our citizens wanted from us so we reacted,” said Rallings.

FOX13 talked exclusively with Rallings in his first interview since retiring from the department.