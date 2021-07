FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas is almost certain not to have Kevin Kopps and Patrick Wicklander back for 2022, but Dave Van Horn still feels confident about his pitching staff. Kopps and Wicklander combined to pitch in 51 games this past season. In 33 appearances, Kopps was 12-1 with 11 saves and an ERA of 0.90. Wicklander appeared in 18 games finishing 7-1 with an ERA of 2.09.