The Internet's in Shambles Over the 'Sexy Beasts' Dating Show

We couldn't get enough of Nicole Kidman on Big Little Lies or in Bombshell, and now, it looks like she has another tense drama that somehow slipped under our radar. Netflix uploaded Kidman's 2005 flick The Interpreter, where she plays Silvia Broome, a language interpreter at the United Nations in New York City. In the movie, Broome claims that she has overheard an assassination plot, except those around her begin to wonder if they can trust her. Meanwhile, she sets in action a series of dangerous events that could end up costing some lives.