The Internet's in Shambles Over the 'Sexy Beasts' Dating Show
As if dating itself wasn't enough of a horror show, Netflix is now upping the ante with a reboot of a BBC Three series that looks like something straight out of Alien. On Wednesday, the streaming giant released the trailer for its bizarre new series, Sexy Beasts. And the premise? To take "looks completely out of the equation [by] using fantastical, cutting edge prosthetics to transform the daters," all in an effort to give them "a chance to find love purely based on personality." So basically, the absolutely terrifying love child of Love Is Blind and The Masked Singer.