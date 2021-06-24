Cancel
South Pasadena, CA

City Adopts $31.9 Million Budget | What Passed for South Pasadena

By Ben Tansey
South Pasadena News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe South Pasadena City Council last week adopted a $31.9 million balanced general fund budget that restores services and programs suspended due to COVID-19; sets aside $200,000 in the police budget for a “crisis management response team”; punts on public demand to restore library staffing; and adopts “significant” revisions to financial policies aimed at preventing repetition of the accounting chaos that resulted last year after citizen scrutiny of its finances forced the city to detail what it described as a series of “historical accounting deficiencies.”

southpasadenan.com
City
South Pasadena, CA
City
Pasadena, CA
State
Oregon State
Local
California Government
South Pasadena, CA
Government
