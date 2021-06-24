City Adopts $31.9 Million Budget | What Passed for South Pasadena

The South Pasadena City Council last week adopted a $31.9 million balanced general fund budget that restores services and programs suspended due to COVID-19; sets aside $200,000 in the police budget for a “crisis management response team”; punts on public demand to restore library staffing; and adopts “significant” revisions to financial policies aimed at preventing repetition of the accounting chaos that resulted last year after citizen scrutiny of its finances forced the city to detail what it described as a series of “historical accounting deficiencies.”