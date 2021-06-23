The Springs at Carman Oaks surpasses fundraising goal

The senior living facility raised more than $2,700 for the Alzheimer's Association.

People perused more than 80 pieces of art on display at The Springs at Carman Oaks on Monday, June 21. The sales of the unique watercolors created by residents at the senior living facility went toward an important cause.

The Springs at Carman Oaks raised more than $2,700 — surpassing their goal of $2,000 — for the Alzheimer's Association by selling donated art as well as donuts, yogurt, coffee, ice cream bars and lemonade.