Floyd County, IN

NTSPY BOYS' CROSS COUNTRY FINALIST: Weston Naville

By JOSH COOK
Posted by 
The Evening News
The Evening News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19cZRj_0adYQ1bm00
Floyd Central junior Weston Naville leads a pack of local runners during the Crawford County Regional last fall. Naville went on to finish fourth in the race, helping the Highlanders to their third straight title. Josh Cook | News and Tribune

Floyd Central junior Weston Naville had a very steady season for the Highlanders.

It began in a big way, with Naville winning Gibson Southern’s Titan Invitational. He followed that up by placing 12th, in a personal-best 15:56.8, in the Class AA race at Columbus North’s Rick Weinheimer Classic. Naville then took 13th at the Trinity Invitational in Louisville before placing second in Bedford North Lawrence’s Ted Fox Invitational and finishing fifth at the Hoosier Hills Conference Championships.

“I thought cross country went pretty well overall,” he said. “Breaking 16 for the first time was pretty great and racing for the win, trying to win races, was fun too.”

Naville didn’t run in the sectional, but finished fourth at the Crawford County Regional to lead the Highlanders to their third straight title. The following Saturday, however, he started but didn’t finish the Brown County Semistate due to a stress fracture in his shin. The injury kept him out of the IHSAA State Finals.

“I didn’t make it to the state meet, but other than that I had a pretty good showing and I’m pretty proud of the way the team performed,” Naville said.

He picked up where he left off this spring. Last week, Naville won the 800-meter run and helped the Highlanders’ 3,200 relay team to victory at the Hoosier Hills Conference Championships.

“I want to go to state in the 800 or 1,600 or whatever my coach puts me in, and do well in the 4 by 8 (relay) at state, as well, and just run fast,” he said.

Then, he’ll be back for his senior season.

“My cross country senior year I just want to place as high as I can and help my team make it as far as we can and do the best we can and try to win some races,” Naville said.

Jeffersonville, IN
