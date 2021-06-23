Stony Point Supervisor Explores Options To Purchase Camp Bullowa

Boy Scouts of America Under Pressure To Sell Assets To Satisfy Bankruptcy, Settlement To Sexual Abuse Victims. Scouts Honor: Stony Point Supervisor Jim Monaghan says the town will do anything it can to purchase Camp Bullowa, which has been put up for sale by the Boy Scouts of America Greater Hudson Valley Council. The Council has been forced to sell assets to satisfy the court that is overseeing the Boy Scouts of America’s bankruptcy, which is in the process of reorganizing.