The NFL offseason is kicking into high gear. Minicamps are wrapping up, and training camps are on the horizon. Before long, real games will be upon us. A lot can still happen between now and then, especially if another blockbuster deal goes down (we're looking at you, Aaron Rodgers). But for the most part, teams have their respective core pieces in place for September. Which of the 32 teams, then, currently stand above the rest? Which clubs have fared the best up to this point?