Three Razorbacks Named Phil Steele Preseason All-Americans; Eight Earn All-SEC Honors

hogville.net
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The preseason accolades are rolling in for the Razorbacks. Three Arkansas standouts have been named Phil Steele Preseason All-Americans, headlined by wide receiver Treylon Burks’ first-team selection. Linebacker Grant Morgan and defensive back Jalen Catalon each earned second-team recognition from the publication, which released its preseason All-America and All-SEC squads this week.

