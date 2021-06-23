NTSPY VOLLEYBALL FINALIST: Bella Hinton

Silver Creek senior Bella Hinton spikes the ball during the Dragons’ 3-1 loss to Brebeuf Jesuit in the Class 3A semistate match at Jennings County on Saturday. Photo by Joe Ullrich

Silver Creek's Bella Hinton, a 5-foot-10 senior outside hitter, had an outstanding season — topping the team in kills (361) and kills per set (3.5) while posting a 42.8 kill percentage and .294 hitting percentage — in spite of its inauspicious start.

“We faced some struggles in the beginning, because a couple of us got COVID,” Hinton recalled.

It didn’t take long, though, before Hinton & Co. got healthy, and rolling. The Dragons captured their fourth straight sectional title and their third regional championship in four seasons.

“I would do anything to go back and play my senior year again. We had great chemistry and all the girls pushed each other in practices and matches,” Hinton said. “We made a great run. It didn’t end how we wanted it to, but it was one of the best years.”

She was also second on the squad in total blocks (42), tied for third in service aces (46) while ranking fourth in digs (157) and serves received (116) for the Dragons, who went 27-9 last season, which ended with a 3-1 loss to Brebeuf in the semistate.

After the season, Hinton was named a first-team All-State pick in Class 3A by the Indiana High School Volleyball Coaches Association.

The senior plans to continue her career at the next level, although she’s not sure where yet.

“I’m waiting to the end of our club season to make a decision, but I will be playing college volleyball,” said Hinton, who plans to study kinesiology before heading to physical therapy school.