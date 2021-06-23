Zion-Benton football coach Cristo Garza remembered as ‘caring person with a bigger personality’

Noah Daniels is one of the biggest “what ifs” of the 2022 NFL Draft prospect pool based on his inability to stay healthy in recent years. After redshirting his freshman year at TCU, Noah played in all 13 games, but unfortunately, that would be his only complete season. A shoulder injury caused Noah to miss his entire sophomore season. Once recovered, Noah returned to TCU for his junior year and showed he was back and better than ever. Then, in the fifth game of the season against Oklahoma University, Noah tore his ACL and missed the rest of the season. Now, as a senior with two years of eligibility remaining, Noah looks to show that he is still one of, if not the best, cornerback in this year’s NFL draft class. In this interview, Noah and host Christopher DiCerbo talk in detail about Noah’s extensive injury history in college, what it’s like to be on the sideline for so much of his college career, the focus on getting his body right to stay healthy for an entire season, why he considers himself the best CB in college football and much more.