Zion-Benton football coach Cristo Garza remembered as ‘caring person with a bigger personality’

By Steve Sadin
Chicago Tribune
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZion-Benton football coach Cristo Garza is described by people who knew him along his coaching journey with stops at Lakes, Warren and Round Lake as a man with a huge personality who drew others to him. “He was the kind of person everyone really liked,” Zion-Benton athletic director Lonnie Bible...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Basketball#Mixed Emotions#American Football#Eagles#Chicago Cubs#The Zee Bees#The News Sun
