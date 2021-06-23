City of Southlake Hosting Celebration for Hailey Hernandez and 2020 Tokyo Olympic Trials Qualifiers
Congratulations to our hometown, homegrown Southlake Olympian, Hailey Hernandez! We want to honor Hailey and our own 2020 Tokyo Olympic Trials qualifiers. Please join us for a parade and festivities in Southlake Town Square on July 9, 2021, from 5:30 – 7:30 pm as we send Hailey to Tokyo in style! Congratulations to all our athletes who made it to the highest level in their sport. We are incredibly proud of all of you!mysouthlakenews.com