Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Southlake, TX

City of Southlake Hosting Celebration for Hailey Hernandez and 2020 Tokyo Olympic Trials Qualifiers

mysouthlakenews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCongratulations to our hometown, homegrown Southlake Olympian, Hailey Hernandez! We want to honor Hailey and our own 2020 Tokyo Olympic Trials qualifiers. Please join us for a parade and festivities in Southlake Town Square on July 9, 2021, from 5:30 – 7:30 pm as we send Hailey to Tokyo in style! Congratulations to all our athletes who made it to the highest level in their sport. We are incredibly proud of all of you!

mysouthlakenews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
City
Southlake, TX
Southlake, TX
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tokyo#Olympic Trials#Orthopedics#Ame B Design#Bill Tait State Farm#Black Door Renovation#Btl Dfw#Computer Cpr#Gc Divers#Selph Marketing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Tokyo, JP
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS News

Eric Adams' lead tightens in New York City Democratic mayoral primary after unofficial ranked-choice tally

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams holds a slim lead in the New York City Democratic mayoral primary, with a two-point edge over former Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia in the latest round of incomplete and unofficial election results released Wednesday. It was the second time in two days that election officials tabulated the ballots and released the results of New York City's first citywide ranked-choice election.
Texas StatePosted by
CNN

Trump visits the South Texas border amid a shift in the region toward Republicans

Pharr, Texas (CNN) — Former President Donald Trump still wants a wall on the southern border. And he said it's Democrats' fault it hasn't happened yet. On this wet, humid Wednesday on the South Texas border, Trump met with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and more than 20 House Republicans and local border officials to discuss efforts to build a wall, an echo of years and campaigns past. The visit served Trump a public space to vent his frustrations, and served as an act of loyalty of sorts for the Republicans clustered around him. It also highlighted Republicans' desire to push immigration to the forefront amid the ongoing border crisis.
TennisPosted by
CBS News

Serena Williams withdraws from Wimbledon due to injury

Serena Williams won't win her eighth Wimbledon title this year. During her first-round match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich on Tuesday, Williams suffered an apparent leg injury that forced her to retire from the match. Williams appeared to slip on the grass during the fifth game of the opening set and sought...