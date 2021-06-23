NTSPY BOYS' CROSS COUNTRY FINALIST: Hunter Griffin

Floyd Central senior Hunter Griffin finished 14th at the Crawford County Regional and 12th at the Brown County Semistate this past season. Photos by Josh Cook | News and Tribune

Reigning Runner of the Year, Floyd Central senior Hunter Griffin, had a very strong senior season for the Highlanders.

He started it with a second-place finish at Gibson Southern’s Titan Invitational before running a personal-best 15 minutes, 46.5 seconds while placing sixth in the Class AA race at Columbus North’s Rick Weinheimer Classic. Griffin then finished 19th at the Trinity Invitational across the river before taking third at Bedford North Lawrence’s Ted Fox Invitational and second in the Hoosier Hills Conference Championships.

“It went pretty well at the beginning — I ran the fifth-fastest time 5K, 15:46, which was, I think, the fastest since 1991,” Griffin said. “I performed pretty well most of the year, I finished pretty much top-five in every meet. (However) at the conference meet I ended up hurting my calf and struggled with that pretty much the rest of the season.”

He didn’t run in the sectional due to the calf injury, but returned for the regional, where he finished 14th. Griffin followed that up by taking 12th at the Brown County Semistate before finishing 149th at the IHSAA State Finals, where the Highlanders tied for 19th.

“In the postseason I wasn’t a big help to the team ... but we had a lot of fun and made a lot of memories,” he said.

After the season Griffin signed to continue his running career at Bellarmine University.

“I’m super-excited about that,” he said.

Until then, though, he’s finishing up his track career at Floyd. Last week he won the 3,200-meter run at the Hoosier Hills Conference Championships.

“The track season has gone well,” said Griffin, who had a brief setback with another calf strain earlier in the spring. “I broke the 5K record (15:10) and now I’m just gearing up for the postseason — looking to break the school’s 2-mile record and looking to make it to state and All-State for the first time.”