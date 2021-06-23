NTSPY BOYS' CROSS COUNTRY FINALIST: Gavin Just

Borden senior Gavin Just finished second, to Corydon Central’s Camden Marshall, in last Saturday’s Crawford County Sectional. He and his team will compete in this Saturday’s Crawford County Regional. Josh Cook | News and Tribune

Borden senior Gavin Just had a very solid season for the Braves.

He started it with a third-place finish at Borden’s Warpath Invitational before following that up by finishing second in the Jeremy Wright Memorial Small School Invitational. After he and teammate Lody Cheatham won the Darrell Kingery Hokum Karem, Just took third in the Class A race at Brown County’s Eagle Classic. He then won the Eastern Invitational, was runner-up at Silver Creek’s Dragon Invitational and took third at the Southern Athletic Conference meet.

Just started the postseason with a second-place finish at the Crawford County Sectional, where he led the Braves to their second-ever title and their first in eight years.

“That was really good. We weren’t expecting that, so we were really happy about that. It was the second one ever in school history, so it was amazing,” Just said. “(Individually), second at sectional was good. I was really proud of that, but I just went downhill from there. My regional and semistate just wasn’t how I wanted it to end, but it was alright I guess.”

A week later, Just placed 20th at the Crawford County Regional before finishing 74th at the Brown County Semistate.

“Individually I wanted a lot more than I ended up getting. I just let my nerves get to me. I was expecting a lot more, though,” he said.

After the season, Just was named first-team All-State in Class A by the Indiana Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches.

“It didn’t really end how I wanted it to end, but overall it was good,” Just said.

Just hasn’t decided where he’ll attend college, or if he’ll run there, but until then he’s continuing with his final track campaign. Last week, he won the 800- and 1,600-meter runs at the SAC Championships.

“I’ve definitely got big goals for track. I’m just hoping to make it to state. I haven’t done that before, so that’s my biggest goal, obviously,” Just said. “And I’m trying to break some school records while I’m doing that.”