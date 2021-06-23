Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Providence, RI

NTSPY VOLLEYBALL FINALIST: Ali Hornung

By JOSH COOK
Posted by 
The Evening News
The Evening News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M99gp_0adYP2Wi00
Providence senior Ali Hornung fires a spike past the Yorktown frontline during the Pioneers’ season-ending 3-2 loss to Yorktown in the Class 4A semistate match at Jennings County at Oct. 31. Wednesday, Hornung found out she was a first-team All-American and also signed her National Letter of Intent with Purdue. Photo by Joe Ullrich

Providence's Ali Hornung, a 5-foot-10 senior outside hitter and two-time reigning Player of the Year, had another outstanding season for the Pioneers.

Hornung topped the team in kills (446), kills per set (4.6), kill percentage (49.5), hitting percentage (36.4), digs (368), solo blocks (eight) and serves received (478). She also ranked second in total blocks (45) and block assists (37), third in assists (53) and fourth in service aces (28) for the Pioneers, who went 23-7 and lost 3-2 to eventual Class 4A state champion Yorktown in the semistate.

“It was a great season,” she said. “We were all kind of worried about it at first because we didn’t know what to expect (with COVID-19), we were always worried about getting quarantined. ... But honestly I couldn’t have asked for a better season, especially being my senior year. I was really, really close with a lot of the freshmen and they followed our lead perfectly. We had a really, really close team this year and Coach (Terri) P(urichia) and the parents, tried to do everything to make it as normal as possible, so I’m really thankful for that.”

After the season, Hornung was named a first-team All-American by VolleyballMag.com, MaxPreps and Under Armour, as well as a first-team All-State selection in 4A by the Indiana High School Volleyball Coaches Association. Then in May, she was named the Gatorade Player of the Year in the state of Indiana.

“I was really surprised and really excited,” she said. “It’s a really big honor and I’m really humbled by it. The talent in Indiana for volleyball is crazy, it’s ridiculous, so it’s pretty awesome to get it.”

Next for Hornung it will be on to Purdue, where she’ll join her older sister, Marissa, a defensive specialist for the Boilermakers.

“I’m really excited,” she said. “I’ve always told people it reminds me of Providence in a way because everybody’s so close up there. I’m really looking forward to that, and just to play at the next level. I’m really excited for the competition aspect because I’m a really competitive person. Then, playing with Marissa for a year is going to be something pretty special.”

The Evening News

The Evening News

Jeffersonville, IN
1K+
Followers
126
Post
206K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Evening News

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
Providence, RI
Sports
City
Providence, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volleyball#Under Armour#Purdue#Ntspy Volleyball#All American#Maxpreps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Purdue University
News Break
Sports
Related
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
AllTrojans

Breaking: Penn State Target Commits to USC

On Sunday, four-star cornerback Jaeden Gould, announced his commitment to USC. Gould attends Bergen Catholic High School in Oradell, NJ and is a top ranked cornerback in the 2022 class. Despite having 38 offers total, his final two choices came down to Penn State and USC. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound corner...
Conneaut, OHAshtabula Star Beacon

Conneaut volleyball players lobby for coach

CONNEAUT — At a school board meeting on Wednesday, members of the Conneaut High School volleyball team spoke in favor of retaining coach Justin Sanford. One of the items on the agenda was appointing Maureen Ritari as the head volleyball coach, replacing Sanford. A number of players were present at...
VolleyballPosted by
The Joplin Globe

Gorillas sign five volleyball players

Pittsburg State volleyball coach Jen Gomez announced the signing of five players on Wednesday to join the Gorillas for the 2021 season. Phoenix Bailey, a 6-foot middle blocker, comes to Pitt State from Rogers (Ark.) High School, where she was a two-time all-conference selection. Bailey hit .329 and registered 68 blocks as a senior in 2020.
Lake County, CALake County Record Bee

Athlete of the Year finalists to be announced

LAKE COUNTY — The Lake County Record-Bee will announce its Athlete of the Year candidates for the 2020-21 high school sports season beginning next week. While the COVID-19 pandemic canceled all fall sports except cross country and all winter sports among Coastal Mountain Conference schools (which includes all five county schools) during the 2020-21 school year, all of the spring sports — baseball, softball, tennis, golf and track & field — did take place although a late start left little room for preseason games/matches/meets before the start of league/conference play in those sports. There also was no postseason for the spring sports, a decision that was made by the North Coast Section long before the spring season got under way.
Click2Houston.com

2021 VYPE Awards: Public School Volleyball Player of the Year Finalists

We welcome you to the Countdown to the 2021 VYPE Awards presented by Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine. Over the next two weeks, we will be unveiling the finalists for the player of the year awards. Team and Coach of the Year awards will be announced LIVE during the Fourth Annual VYPE Awards.
Posted by
The Evening News

NTSPY BOYS' SWIMMING & DIVING FINALIST: Evan Dickson

Jeffersonville's Evan Dickson followed up his fine freshman campaign with a stellar sophomore season. “I thought it went really well. It was really hard to stay motivated during the whole COVID thing, but I had a blast,” he said. “I thought everybody trained really hard — we swam 130 miles in like three weeks, so it was brutal, but everybody did really well.”
Indianapolis, INknightstownathletics.com

Volleyball July Calendar

Please see the updated Calendar for July Workouts. Notice. 1. the Varsity players are now playing in a Thursday night league at the Academy Volleyball Club in Indianapolis from June 17 – July 22 (Except for July 1 – Moratorium Week). 2. There are 4 dates that are open to...
Kooskia, IDclearwaterprogress.com

CV football, volleyball schedules set

KOOSKIA — The Clearwater Valley High School fall sports schedules announced last week feature the football season opener Aug. 28 against Raft River at Middleton High School. Kickoff is 4 p.m. MT. that Saturday at the Rocky Mountain Rumble, which will also showcase Prairie against Glenns Ferry that evening. Volleyball...
Posted by
The Evening News

NTSPY BOYS' TENNIS FINALIST: Grant Paradowski

The senior had a very solid final campaign for the Red Devils. “It went pretty good,” he said. “As a team we played pretty well throughout the year.”. Paradowski, who battled a back injury during the regular season, led Jeffersonville to its 14th straight sectional title and its 11th regional championship.
active.com

Beach Volleyball - Beginner

Perfect for the player who has never played volleyball before, or is lacking in one or more of the basic skills of passing, hitting, serving, or digging. These slower place drills are broken down so that the player understands all aspects of each skill and rules of the game. Sub-Activities.
Posted by
The Evening News

NTSPY BOYS' TENNIS FINALIST: Mitchell Meyer

After posting an “around .500 record” as a junior, New Albany's Mitchell Meyer hit the courts hard preparing for his senior season. “I hit all summer, five days a week,” he said. It paid off in the fall, as Meyer went 16-4 playing No. 1 singles for the Bulldogs. “I...
Posted by
The Evening News

NTSPY BOYS' CROSS COUNTRY FINALIST: Hunter Griffin

Reigning Runner of the Year, Floyd Central senior Hunter Griffin, had a very strong senior season for the Highlanders. He started it with a second-place finish at Gibson Southern’s Titan Invitational before running a personal-best 15 minutes, 46.5 seconds while placing sixth in the Class AA race at Columbus North’s Rick Weinheimer Classic. Griffin then finished 19th at the Trinity Invitational across the river before taking third at Bedford North Lawrence’s Ted Fox Invitational and second in the Hoosier Hills Conference Championships.
The Evening News

NTSPY BOYS' GOLF: Four up for top honor

A quartet of local boys advanced to the IHSAA State Finals, which wrapped up Wednesday. It’s no surprise then that those four — Henryville senior Westin Allen, Floyd Central senior Christian McIntosh, Silver Creek junior Carter Smith and Borden sophomore AJ Agnew — are the finalists for the News and Tribune Sports Performance Yearly (NTSPY) Awards Boys’ Golfer of the Year.
ssacsports.com

2020-21 SSAC Volleyball Recap

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The SSAC is recapping the 2020-21 highlights in each of its championship sports in June. Take a look at highlights from the 2020-21 volleyball season. Mobile's volleyball program picked up its 400th all-time victory, also giving coach Jon Campbell his 400th win at the school. William Carey...
Posted by
The Evening News

NTSPY GIRLS' CROSS COUNTRY FINALIST: Kaitlyn Stewart

Floyd Central freshman Kaitlyn Stewart made a big splash in her first season with the Highlanders. She started it off by taking third, behind teammates Jaydon Cirincione and Savanna Liddle, in the Titan Invitational at Gibson Southern. “I went into the season not really knowing what to expect out of...
Volleyballcambridgebobcatsathletics.com

2021 Bobcat Volleyball Camp

The 2021 Cambridge Bobcat volleyball camp was a success. Coach Beskid brought in her former college coach, Coach Zicha, who brought a staff to come in and assist the Bobcats. There were over 70 kids in attendance from Cambridge and surrounding schools. Keep up the hard work Cats!
Nashville, TNvucommodores.com

Gold Glove Finalist

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Vanderbilt freshman outfielder Enrique Bradfield Jr. was named a finalist for the ABCA/Rawlings NCAA Division I Gold Glove Team, announced Monday by the American Baseball Coaches Association and Rawlings Sporting Goods. The finalists are voted on and selected by the ABCA NCAA Division I All-America committee. Five...
BasketballPosted by
The Evening News

NTSPY BOYS' BASKETBALL FINALIST: Kooper Jacobi

Six-foot-7 Silver Creek senior forward Kooper Jacobi capped off his career in style, with a second straight 3A state title. Jacobi averaged 21.2 points, 11.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.1 steals while shooting 58 percent from the field and 82 percent from the free throw line for the Dragons. His final season was bookended by two of the best games of his career. He tallied a career-high 44 points and snared 18 rebounds in Creek’s 106-81 season-opening win at Columbus East on Nov. 25. Then, he had 18 points and 18 rebounds in the Dragons’ 50-49 victory over Leo in the 3A state championship game April 3.
San Antonio, TXchatsports.com

Volleyball announces league schedule for 2021

SAN ANTONIO – The UTSA volleyball team has announced its 12-match Conference USA schedule for the 2021 fall season, featuring six home matches at the Convocation Center. UTSA will open league play on Sept. 24-25 with a pair of home matches vs. Louisiana Tech, before venturing to face Southern Miss on Oct. 1-2 in Hattiesburg, Miss.