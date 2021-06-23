NTSPY VOLLEYBALL FINALIST: Ligia Williams

Ligia Williams and Rock Creek won 25 matches — the Lions’ third straight season with at least that many victories — and its third consecutive sectional title in the fall. News and Tribune file photo

The 6-foot-3 senior outside hitter/middle blocker was a dominant force for the Lions this past season. Williams topped the team in kills (389), kills per set (5.0), solo blocks (72) and total blocks (74) while ranking second in digs (218) and third in service aces (32).

“Senior year was very nice. We won one of the tournaments that we had, I think it was the Lawrenceburg tournament, and that was a really fun one, everybody was on-point,” said Williams, who also recorded a 64.3 kill percentage and a .474 hitting percentage.

Williams, however, was unable to play in the first round of the state tournament (i.e. the sectional) due to a COVID quarantine.

“I was watching it in the house. I was just so happy,” she recalled of watching the Lions win their fourth straight sectional title. “I was screaming, I dropped the phone and everything.”

She returned for the regional, where Trinity Lutheran outlasted Rock Creek 3-1 in the semifinals.

After the season, Williams was named first-team All-State in Class A by the Indiana High School Volleyball Coaches Association. Additionally, she was selected to the IHSVCA Senior All-Star team.

Williams will continue her career at the University of Cincinnati.

“I’m really nervous, but I really do like the teammates I’m going to have, so I feel like it’ll make the transition easier,” she said.

Something else that should help in that regard will be the presence of her twin sister, Lajoy, who is going to be a team manager.

“I feel like it’ll also make the transition easier because she’s coming with me and I’ll have her too,” Williams said.