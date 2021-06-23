Cancel
Missouri State

Warren County man seriously injured when he collides with MoDOT mower

By Leslie Taylor
kjluradio.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn elderly Warren County man suffers serious injuries when he attempts to pass a MoDOT mower. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Jerry Dean, 79, of Wright City, was driving on Route M, just southwest of his hometown, late Wednesday morning when he attempted to pass the mower in a no-passing zone. When Dean realized there was oncoming traffic, he swerved back into his lane, hitting the mower deck. The impact caused Dean’s SUV to overturn.

