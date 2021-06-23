Cancel
Pickens County, AL

Herald announces staff changes

By Editorial
pcherald.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pickens County Herald welcomes Kandis Snyder as the next editor of the newspaper. Kandis was 2016 Salutatorian from Pickens County High School and is also a 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama, where she studied Journalism and Creative Media. Snyder began working as a news correspondent for the Herald in August 2020, where she began covering local council meetings and high school football games. “I welcome Kandis to our staff as Editor at the Herald. She is a Pickens’s County native and I know she will do the Herald a great job,” said Mid-South Newspapers General Manager Mike Moore. “Local news is what our communities need and are interested in. Kandis will be the Editor, along with Donna Bain, who is also a Pickens County native that is new to the Herald.”

