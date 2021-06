Oakland Athletics right-handed starting pitcher Mike Fiers cannot get right as spring turns to summer. Ahead of Thursday's game at the Texas Rangers, Oakland manager Bob Melvin told reporters that Fiers likely won't throw for at least another four weeks after receiving an injection to help him recover from the sprained right elbow that's already kept him sidelined for over a month. The 36-year-old began the season on the injured list because of a lumbar strain and then returned to the IL after making only his second start of the year on May 6 but does not require surgery after meeting with Dr. James Andrews on Wednesday due to continued discomfort.