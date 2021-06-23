Banged-up Mets get Conforto back, good news on Stroman

Back when Theo Epstein first became the Cubs President of Baseball Operations with Jed Hoyer as his GM, there weren’t too many teams with that particular front office arrangement. Most teams, at the time, had a GM in charge of their baseball operations (with assistant GMs underneath them), perhaps also with a general team president who leaned more toward the business side of the ledger. That made Epstein’s role a little more significant. But today, with virtually every team moving into the President/GM structure, it’s kind of like we’re back where we started. Ultimately, if you’re the top baseball executive, you’re the top baseball executive. What does the title really mean? It’s not like Hoyer has any powers right now that he didn’t have when he was the GM of the Padres (without a baseball ops president), right?

MLB ・ 15 DAYS AGO