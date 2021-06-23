CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Banged-up Mets get Conforto back, good news on Stroman

By MIKE FITZPATRICK AP Baseball Writer
Lynchburg News and Advance
 2021-06-23

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — Marcus Stroman is optimistic he can make his next scheduled start for the New York Mets after an MRI showed no damage to his sore left hip. That was good news for the depleted Mets, who reinstated right fielder Michael Conforto from the injured list Wednesday —...

