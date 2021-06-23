Intergenerational Love: Why OG and New School Reggaeton Artists Continue to Collaborate For the Future of the Genre

Just over a month ago J Balvin teased his fans on social media regarding a potential collaboration with Skrillex. Going live on his official Tik Tok account, J Balvin stated, “Surprise coming soon. We are ready to go with Skrillex”. Hyping all of their fan base with the potential collaboration, Hoverboard engineer Hunter Kowald recently confirmed he was in New York City for a music video shoot for the legendary artists J Balvin and Skrillex. Could this collaboration be released soon? We do not have further details on the track as of yet, however, Kowald has confirmed there may in fact be a mega collaboration to be dropped hopefully during this summer.