Intergenerational Love: Why OG and New School Reggaeton Artists Continue to Collaborate For the Future of the Genre
When Jhay Cortez was a shy 12-year-old, his only friend was reggaetón legend Don Omar -- at least through his headphones. "That was the artist that made me want to be an artist," says Cortez of Don Omar, from his home in Luquillo, Puerto Rico. A self-described "geek," Cortez did not socialize much with other kids his age, but instead spent his time studying the music of reggaetón legends like Omar, Wisin y Yandel and Arcangel. "At 12, I already knew who made their beats, who recorded [and] who mixed [their songs]," he says. "[Their music] really fuels me until this day."