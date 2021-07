CHICAGO – U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, today released the following statement regarding the Supreme Court’s 6-3 decisions in Brnovich v. Democratic National Committee and Americans for Prosperity Foundation v. Bonta : “Today, the conservative 6-3 majority on the Supreme Court issued two decisions: making it harder to vote in an election in one, and making it easier to hide major donors in the other. These decisions Continue Reading