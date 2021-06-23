Eva McMillan of Dale Sorensen Real Estate Sells Stunning Oceanfront Estate for $2.8 Million
MELBOURNE BEACH, FL - Dale Sorensen Real Estate is pleased to announce the sale of 8875 S Highway A1A, Melbourne Beach, Florida, for $2,800,000 represented by Eva McMillan. This stunning oceanfront estate is situated on 1.08± acres with 107± feet of water frontage, offering inspiring and incomparable panoramic ocean views. This exceptionally well designed three story gated estate features five bedrooms, five bathrooms, a three-car garage and a private elevator.www.luxuryrealestate.com