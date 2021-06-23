Unfrosted: Jerry Seinfeld Will Direct and Star in Pop-Tarts Movie Based on Famous Joke
Yes, it's true. Jerry Seinfeld will tackle the origins of the Pop Tart in a new movie for Netflix. Per Deadline, the streamer has just greenlit a new movie with the iconic comedian on board to direct, produce, and star in a leading role. Heavily inspired by a famous joke told on stage about the invention of the Pop Tart, Seinfeld also co-wrote the screenplay with Spike Feresten and Barry Marder. Production will start next spring.movieweb.com