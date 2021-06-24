The Nest Trailer: Dee Wallace Fights an Evil-Infested Teddy Bear

Eerie kids have been a staple of horror films for decades. But what is it like to be forever known for playing a tiny werewolf, misfit or murderer?. When you have been a spooky child on film or TV, where do you go? For the former child star Butch Patrick, best known for playing the baby-faced werewolf Eddie Munster in the 60s sitcom The Munsters, it is cross-country. Patrick has converted a trailer into a Munsters-themed escape room. Inside, it is rigged up to look like the inside of the family’s home, as well as Grandpa Munster’s laboratory. Pay $13 for entry and audio recordings of Grandpa and Herman (the family’s Frankenstein’s monster patriarch) will guide you through the experience.