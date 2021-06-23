Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orange County, CA

FirstTeam Agents Tim and Karen Branoff Help Clients Secure Dream Huntington Beach Home for a Record $5.35 Million

luxuryrealestate.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe highest recorded sale in Brightwater, the remarkable six-bedroom estate, including two separate offices, sits on a nearly 12,000-square-foot cul-de-sac lot with the most stunning ocean views in the community. A stately driveway leads to the grand residence featuring meticulous craftsmanship and immediate water views as you enter. The sunlit chef’s kitchen and great room with floor-to-ceiling accordion doors opens to a loggia and full entertainer’s backyard. Wrapping around the home, the expansive yard is complete with a pool and spa, multiple fire pits, and a huge built-in barbecue dining area with water feature and dramatic views.

www.luxuryrealestate.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Orange County, CA
Real Estate
Local
California Real Estate
Orange County, CA
Business
City
Huntington Beach, CA
County
Orange County, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate Agent#Real Estate Broker#Firstteam#The Orangewood Foundation#Mls#The Broker Agent#First Team Real Estate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Ransomware attack on software manager hits 200 companies

A successful ransomware attack on a single company has spread to at least 200 organizations and likely far more, according to cybersecurity firm Huntress Labs, making it one of the single largest criminal ransomware sprees in history. The attack, first revealed Friday afternoon, is believed to be affiliated with the...
Florida StatePosted by
CNN

Tropical Storm Elsa heads toward Florida

A second major airport announces closures ahead of potential Elsa impacts. A second major Florida airport announced closures Tuesday ahead of potential impacts from Tropical Storm Elsa. According to a statement on the Southwest Florida International Airport’s website, “there will be flights cancelled this afternoon.” RSW is located in Fort...
NHLPosted by
The Associated Press

Columbus Blue Jackets goalie dies after fireworks accident

Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks died of chest trauma from an errant fireworks mortar blast in what authorities described Monday as a tragic accident at a Michigan home on the Fourth of July. Police in Novi, Michigan, said the firework tilted slightly and started to fire toward people nearby...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Pentagon to rebid JEDI cloud contract at center of Microsoft-Amazon dispute

WASHINGTON, July 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Defense Department canceled its $10 billion JEDI cloud-computing project on Tuesday and will seeks bids on a new contract, saying in a statement that tech giants Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) and Amazon.com (AMZN.O) are the only providers "capable of meeting the department's requirements." Microsoft...

Comments / 0

Community Policy