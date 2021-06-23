FirstTeam Agents Tim and Karen Branoff Help Clients Secure Dream Huntington Beach Home for a Record $5.35 Million

The highest recorded sale in Brightwater, the remarkable six-bedroom estate, including two separate offices, sits on a nearly 12,000-square-foot cul-de-sac lot with the most stunning ocean views in the community. A stately driveway leads to the grand residence featuring meticulous craftsmanship and immediate water views as you enter. The sunlit chef’s kitchen and great room with floor-to-ceiling accordion doors opens to a loggia and full entertainer’s backyard. Wrapping around the home, the expansive yard is complete with a pool and spa, multiple fire pits, and a huge built-in barbecue dining area with water feature and dramatic views.