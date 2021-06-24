Karen Mistakenly Lets Kids Buy Boatload Of Stickers, Leaves Bad Review

The current state of affairs reminds of one of my fav quotes from George Orwell’s “1984” – “Every record has been destroyed or falsified, every book rewritten, every picture has been repainted, every statue and street building has been renamed, every date has been altered. And the process is continuing day by day and minute by minute. History has stopped. Nothing exists except an endless present in which the Party is always right.” I would like to insert “nattering nabobs of negativism” in place of “the Party.” Orwell appears more prescient as time passes. Soon, the Santayana admonition from 1905, “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it,” and its many iterations may come into play. No holidays listed on calendars because some may be offended? Have we lost our collective minds? While drinking wine won’t resolve most issues, for me, it dulls the pain.