Karen Mistakenly Lets Kids Buy Boatload Of Stickers, Leaves Bad Review

By mattstaff
Posted by 
Cheezburger
Cheezburger
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

- Vote - People that leave dishonest and straight up negative reviews after getting their comeuppance at stores, are on a level of their own. This video from TikToker @austinscotttt went viral, and it's no big surprise. Basically, Karen completely misinterpreted what the offering price of the stickers were, and then ended up making up a whole thing about a discount that was never there in the first place. The dude who ended up having to field the whole fiasco tried to bring some clarity to the matter, but it seemed like there was no clarity to be had because Karen was already too belligerent to have any sense talked into her.

Cheezburger

Cheezburger

The Cheezburger Network, known for some of the top procrastination sites on the web, including I Can Has Cheezburger?, FAIL Blog, and Memebase, is one of the earliest drivers behind the massive explosion of Memes and related Internet Culture.

