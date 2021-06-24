Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seattle, WA

Seattle Parks and Recreation to pilot new opening and closing hours at Golden Gardens Park

By Christina Hirsch
Posted by 
Seattle, Washington
Seattle, Washington
 6 days ago

Park will open at 6 a.m. and close at 10 p.m. beginning on June 23, 2021

Seattle Parks and Recreation (SPR) will implement new opening and closing hours at Golden Gardens Park (8498 Seaview Pl. NW) on a pilot basis beginning Wednesday, June 23, 2021. The park will open daily at 6 a.m. (instead of 4 a.m.) and close nightly at 10 p.m. (instead of 11:30 p.m.). This modified-hours pilot, authorized by SMC 18.12.040, will last 270 days, at which point SPR will re-evaluate the park’s operating hours.

This time change is intended to help mitigate an increase in public safety issues and illegal activity at the park, including acts of violence, excessive noise violations, illegal fires, illegal parking, unpermitted events, and blocked access for emergency vehicles.

SPR has already implemented several strategies to try to discourage illegal behaviors at Golden Gardens:

  • Public education: To clarify and publicize beach fire rules and other park rules, we are using our website and social media resources, sandwich-board signs at the park, and most recently, two large electronic reader-boards stating that fires are allowed in authorized firepits only, and the time by which fires must be extinguished. (Reader-board messaging may change to reflect updates.)
  • Enhanced staffing: Five staff are on the beach nightly. They remind park users that fires can be in firepits only and must be extinguished by 9:30 p.m.; remind park users that amplified music is prohibited; pick up litter; clean and restock restrooms.
  • Reduced hours for fires: Staff extinguish beach fires by 9:30 nightly.
  • Park entry: Staff deny vehicles entry when the parking lot is full.
  • SPD coordination: We stay in close communication and strategize with SPD regarding efforts to enforce laws and prevent illegal behaviors. A new Memorandum of Agreement between SPR and SPD, in effect May 30, is expected to enhance enforcement efforts.
  • Ambient encouragement: We installed trailers with clusters of powerful LED lights to discourage illegal activities by brightly illuminating the beach at 9:30 p.m. each night.

Despite these combined efforts, illegal activities have persisted at Golden Gardens Park, and we have heard increasing concerns from community members.

Golden Gardens Park will continue to allow beach fires this summer in designated fire rings. All beach fires must be extinguished by 9:30 p.m. and all visitors will be asked to leave the park by 10 p.m. Please see beach fire rules here.

Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington

206
Followers
859
Post
46K+
Views
ABOUT

Seattle (/siˈætəl/ (About this soundlisten) see-AT-əl) is a seaport city on the West Coast of the United States. It is the seat of King County, Washington. Seattle is the largest city in both the state of Washington and the Pacific Northwest region of North America. According to U.S. Census data released in 2019, the Seattle metropolitan area's population stands at 3.98 million, making it the 15th-largest in the United States. In July 2013, Seattle was the fastest-growing major city in the United States and remained in the top five in May 2015 with an annual growth rate of 2.1%. In July 2016, Seattle ranked as the fastest-growing major U.S. city, with a 3.1% annual growth rate.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seattle, WA
Lifestyle
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
Local
Washington Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golden Gardens Park#Pilot#Smc#Spr#Spd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Public Education
News Break
Politics
Related
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

As Part of Ongoing Downtown Recovery Effort, Mayor Durkan Proposes More Flexibility to Reopen Empty Storefronts and Support New Businesses Coming to Downtown

SEATTLE (June 29, 2021) – Mayor Jenny A. Durkan is transmitting legislation to the City Council to allow more flexibility in permitted uses for empty downtown storefronts as Seattle seeks to revitalize the heart of the city with new shops and businesses. If passed by the City Council, the new temporary proposal would provide flexibility for businesses, artists, and other organizations to activate empty storefronts by allowing art installations, museums, and a greater variety of businesses, among other new options.
Washington StatePosted by
Seattle, Washington

Starting 4th of July weekend, 3 miles of Lake Washington Blvd (from Mt Baker Park to Seward Park) will open to people walking, rolling, and biking on weekends & holidays through at least September. 

Barricades will be placed each Friday afternoon and removed Monday morning. On 4th of July and Labor Day weekends, barricades will be removed the following Tuesday morning. Parking lots are open and will be accessible from the nearest cross street. Those driving to homes along the boulevard because they live there, are visiting, or making deliveries are allowed.
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

Extreme Heat Wave: Seattle City Light’s System Capability and Response

As our region grapples with a historic heat wave, Seattle City Light is carefully monitoring external conditions and our systems to maintain reliable power to our customers in Seattle and our surrounding communities. We have brought in extra crews to respond to unplanned outages and we have postponed planned outages at least through Tuesday, June 29 to minimize the impact on customers.
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

Seattle Parks and Recreation invites community to learn more about the future South Lake Union Community Center

Seattle Parks and Recreation (SPR) invites the community to visit the South Lake Union Community Center Online Open House at slucc.infocommunity.org. The future center will be located at the corner of Mercer Street and Dexter Ave. SPR and the design team from NBBJ have collected community feedback and are excited to share how the input has helped shape the schematic design, floor plan and programming spaces.
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

Three community centers to open as cooling centers

Seattle Parks and Recreation (SPR) will open the following three community centers to help residents stay cool. These centers have air-conditioning, restrooms, and water fountains available. Community members are welcome to drop by during open hours to get out of the sun and keep cool. International District/Chinatown Community Center (IDCCC)...
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

Travel Advisory | Weekend closure at the intersection of 4th Ave N, Raye St & Queen Anne Dr from June 25-28

We will be closing portions of the intersection at 4th Ave N, Raye St and Queen Anne Dr starting 7 AM on Friday, June 25 until noon on Monday, June 28. During this time, we will install ADA curb ramps on the northwest corner of the intersection. Access to and from southbound State Route (SR) 99 will be blocked. Please plan ahead before heading out on the roads in the area.
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

Participate in final online open house for Lowman Beach Racket Court Planning

Seattle Parks and Recreation (SPR), Seattle Department of Neighborhoods, and Seattle Sports Complex Foundation invite the community to participate in an online meeting on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. to learn about the project to date, review the consultant work and community input, and discuss the feedback and recommended direction from SPR. Please register at https://tinyurl.com/Lowman-Mtg3 Password: a6MWeF3Aff8. Or, join by phone at 206-207-1700 Code: 1872 55 9987.
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

SPU Drinking Fountain Map

The Pacific Northwest is expecting record temperatures this weekend across the region. As a reminder, all of Seattle Public Utilities’ 23 drinking water fountains across the city are working, and we recently replaced several drinking water fountains in an effort to expand access to fresh, potable water. Check out the...
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

Keep Cool This Week; West Seattle Bridge Repair; June 29th Open House for Lowman Beach Racket Court Project; COVID 19 Updates; Public Safety & Human Services Committee; Eviction Moratorium Extension; Duwamish River Opportunity Fund

Keep Cool This Week: Tips, Cooling Locations, Drink Water, Identifying Heat Stroke. You’ve probably heard that it’s going to be hot – VERY hot – this weekend and into next week. That doesn’t happen a lot in Seattle, so here are some tips on keeping cool and safe during extreme heat.
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

Celebrating Pride: Queer-owned Bebop Waffle Shop

Bebop Waffle Shop is a queer and woman-owned café on the corner of California and Admiral in West Seattle. Corina Luckenbach opened the shop (originally called Admiral Bird Café) with her business partner, Heidi Herr, in 2014. Now in sole ownership of Luckenbach, and named after her beloved wiener dog, Bebop, the café has grown into a hub known for its exceptional breakfast sandwiches and coffee, and welcoming atmosphere for all neighbors, especially LGBTQ+ folks looking for a safe space and social community.
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

Seattle Department of Neighborhoods seeks community members to serve as grant reviewers for Duwamish River Opportunity Fund

Seattle Department of Neighborhoods is recruiting community members to serve as grant reviewers for the Duwamish River Opportunity Fund (DROF). Grant reviewers assist the City of Seattle’s DROF program by reviewing submitted grant applications and selecting those projects that will be the most impactful in improving the quality of life for communities living within the Duwamish River Valley.
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

City of Seattle Issues Guidance for Staying Cool in Warm Weather

Seattle (June 21, 2021) – As Seattle is anticipated to reach temperatures around 90 degrees this weekend (June 26-June 28), the City of Seattle is providing information on how to stay safe in the heat as well as the reopening of public spaces that may be used to stay cool during the high temperatures. With temperatures expected to increase throughout the week, the City will continue to assess the available cooling spaces or shelter, and issue additional guidance, as necessary.