WIAA state track and field: Onalaska's Malecek triplets ready to meet tough field in distance events

At first glance, there isn’t anything particularly remarkable about the results from this season’s MVC track and field championships. Sure, Kora Malecek won the girls 3,200-meter run, Amalia Malecek won the 1,600 and Lydia Malecek won the 800 — giving the Onalaska High School senior triplets a sweep in the distance events — but such finishes are commonplace for three of the top runners in the state.